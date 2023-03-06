Gwendolyn appeal continued after long hearing

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Forerunner
It is a tragic irony that a body charged with preserving our architectural heritage has instead chosen to stand in the way of progress and development. The proposed project would bring much-needed investment and revitalization to the downtown area, creating jobs and economic opportunity for the community at large. And yet, the Historic Landmarks Committee has chosen to prioritize its own narrow interests over the greater good of the city.
But what is truly outrageous is the Committee's apparent ignorance of the historical context of the buildings in question. These structures are not architectural masterpieces, nor are they of any particular cultural or historical significance. They are simply run-down buildings in need of repair and renovation. By denying the demolition permit, the Committee has effectively condemned these buildings to a slow death, ensuring that they will continue to decay and blight the neighborhood for years to come.
Hopefully, the Planning Commission will come to recognize that preservation is not an end in itself, but a means to an end. We do not preserve buildings simply because they are old or aesthetically pleasing, but because they serve a valuable function in our communities. If a building can no longer fulfill its intended purpose, if it is a drain on resources and a hazard to public safety, then it is time to let it go.
In this case, the proposed project represents a clear and compelling vision for the future of the downtown area, one that will create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the overall quality of life for the community. To deny this vision on the grounds of preserving a few unremarkable buildings is not only misguided, it is downright irresponsible.
It is my fervent hope that the Planning Commission will recognize the importance of this project to the future of our city. To do otherwise would be a disservice to the people of our community, both present and future.