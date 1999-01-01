Gwen Jean Hermens 1941 - 2021

Gwen J. Hermens, 80, of McMinnville, Oregon, died Monday, November, 29, 2021, in her home she shared with Joseph C. Hermens, her husband of 35 years.

She is survived by two of her three children, Patty (Larry) Ringnalda of Dayton, Oregon, and Pamela Fontenot of Mohave Valley, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her son, Johnnie D Nichols. She is survived by eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.