Group focuses on garden railroads

Garden railroad enthusiasts will gather Tuesday, Feb. 12, and on the second Tuesday of each month at the Laughing Bean Bistro, Second and Hill roads in McMinnville.

The informal group will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss garden railroads of all types, scales and gauges. They will talk about ground preparation, models of buildings and other related topics.

Garden railroads are model trains that run outdoors.

For more information, call Sandy Coots, at 530-260-0523, or Alilson Coots, at 971-312-7766, or send email to sandty53@gmail.com.