Grizzlies to honor late boys soccer coach at Sat. match

Coach Crabtree, who led the team to 26 wins and the state title in two seasons, passed away in January with complications from COVID-19.

Following the pre-game celebration of life, the fifth-ranked Mac boys team will compete against 23rd-rated Centennial at 1:30 p.m.

At halftime, the 2006 team will be honored with a ceremony.

The 2021 Grizzlies have taken a massive leap forward under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Howard. Mac has won four consecutive matches by an average margin of victory of three goals.

After dropping their initial two contests of the season, the Grizzlies started their winning streak with a 4-2 triumph over West Salem. The four-game winning streak has included a pair of 5-0 blowouts of McDaniel and Roosevelt.

Senior forward Jose Serratos has scored seven goals in the past four matches. Alexis Llamas (three), Konrad Gerold (two), Gio Grimaldo (two) and Spencer Stritzke (two) have led the team in assists.