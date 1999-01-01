Grizzlies celebrate 2006 title team with 2-0 victory over Centennial

Saturday’s non-conference boys soccer match between the McMinnville Grizzlies and Centennial Eagles transformed into a time of reflection for fans, players and coaches.

Prior to the contest, the soccer program honored the memory of late head coach Joe Crabtree, who steered the team to the 2006 Class 6A State Championship. Crabtree’s wife, Ginny, and son, Michael were welcomed during the pregame celebration, and current player Alexis Llamas presented Ginny with a bouquet of roses.

Joe passed away in January from complications with COVID-19.

As the Crabtrees watched the first half unfold, they witnessed the Grizzlies try and live up to the magic of the 2006 season. While there weren’t any Frankie Lopez, Jonathan Flores or Ross Allen lookalikes on the field Saturday, Mac’s 2021 squad proved its just as hungry for a title.

The Grizzlies ultimately defeated Centennial, 2-0, to increase its winning streak to a season-high five games. Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Howard, Mac is playing winning soccer, just like the team from 2006.

Members of that championship squad from 15 years ago were also present to observe the Grizzlies’ latest win. At halftime, 14 of the 2006 team’s 19 players returned to Wortman Stadium to be honored by their still-adoring fans.

While current athletes like Alexis Saucedo, who scored a second-half penalty kick against the Eagles, and Alexis Gomez may have only been a few years old in 2006, they still hold a reverence for the last state championship-winning Mac team.

“I was really young back then, but, as a community, that title does impact us. I feel like we look up to that team that was able to win a championship. All we want to do is be like them,” said Saucedo.

Saucedo hopes his team can have a similar effect on the Mac soccer community, adding, “When we play, we play for our community. We play for the kids that watch us. They should feel encouraged to get out and play.”

Gomez is in contact with several of the 2006 players, and he understands how much they sacrificed to win the state title.

“I want to do the same thing to get there,” noted Gomez.

The laundry list of items necessary to reach the pinnacle of 6A is daunting, according to Gomez, but it can be done.

“We have to bring it back. It’ll take hard work, effort, attitude, respect, leadership, showing up on time. Everything,” he said.

Gomez showed off many of those characteristics during a dramatic save in the 64th minute. With Mac goalkeeper Kaleb Devore off his line to pressure an Eagle attack, Gomez was left alone protecting the six-yard box. When a Centennial shot eluded Devore, Gomez hustled to blast it away before it could roll into his goal.

“When I kicked it, I turned around and saw how close it was,” Gomez said with a nervous laugh.

Mac grabbed an early lead in the 12th minute. David Contreras, as the spear of the Grizzlies’ high press, won a 50/50 ball at midfield. Passing the ball to Jose Serratos, Contreras ignited a deadly Mac counterattack. The series ended with Konrad Gerold deflecting Serratos’ cross into the back of the Centennial goal.

“I think we’re starting to get in our flow a little more,” observed Howard. “We’re playing more aggressive and you saw it in our first goal. When we can capitalize on other teams’ mistakes, we can score on quick counters.”

Saucedo added an insurance goal in the 76th minute after a corner kick led to an Eagle penalty.

Earning a win in front of the championship team was a relief, according to Howard.

“It was fun to have those guys back and honor them. Our players had a little extra motivation with those guys in attendance. It was an honor to play in front of them and give our best effort,” he noted.

According to Saucedo, the new coaching staff has given players higher expectations to strive for in 2021. Like the 2006 team under Coach Crabtree’s guidance, Coach Howard is asking the best of his program this fall.

“Our coaching staff has been a big impact on us. We’re taking things very seriously. We want to be perfect,” said Saucedo.

Mac’s quest for a sixth consecutive win continues Wednesday night in Wilsonville; kickoff is at 5.