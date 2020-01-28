Gregory M. Schaffner 1957 - 2020

Gregory M. Schaffner passed away January 28, 2020, in Munich, Germany, after a long battle with cancer. Gregory was born March 18, 1957, to Clem and Velma Schaffner in McMinnville, Oregon. After spending a year as an exchange student in Germany, he graduated from McMinnville High School. Following his love of cooking, he opened a restaurant in Salem, Oregon. Greg could not forget Germany and moved there in 1999.

Surviving are brothers, Pat and Frank; and sisters, Julie Dodge, Catherine Hooper and Pamela Maul; as well as his partner, Matthias Gehrmann. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Tony and Freddy Schaffner. He was well loved and he will be missed.

A memorial service will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. February 22, at Parkland Village Community Center, 3175 Cumulus Avenue, McMinnville. A buffet luncheon will be provided.