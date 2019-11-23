Gregory C. Wroblewski 1959 - 2019

Greg passed away November 23, 2019, after an abrupt onset of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He was 60 years old and lived in McMinnville, Oregon.

Greg was born June 30, 1959, in Chicago to parents George and Irene Wroblewski. He moved to McMinnville in the early '80s. Greg loved to listen to blues music and watch old black and white movies. He loved to tell a good story and always enjoyed making people laugh. He took great pleasure in keeping a pristine yard and always had an organized garage. Greg held a career in the car industry and recently purchased an antique Ford F250 to tinker with. He started his automotive career with Larsen Motor Company, thoroughly enjoyed working and traveling for Better Way, Inc. and most recently worked for Colvin Auto Center. Greg prided himself in having a hard work ethic and felt fulfilled when he met the needs of his customers.

Greg is survived by his wife, Teri Wroblewski; three brothers, Jerry of Oklahoma, Roger and wife Vicki of Salem, and Paul and wife Teri of Wisconsin; one sister, June; two children, Steven and wife Carolyn Wroblewski of Chicago and Amy and husband Will Hampson of Portland; two step-children, Matt and wife Brittany Stehn of Georgia and Sarah Stehn and Chris Horsey of McMinnville.

A memorial service will be held at Macy & Son Funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, in McMinnville.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to his medical fund c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors or First Federal Savings & Loan. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com