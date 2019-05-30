Grand Ronde man killed in single vehicle crash

NEWPORT - A Grand Ronde man was killed in a single-vehicle crash a few miles south of Newport on Highway 101 shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Oregon State Police identified the victim as John Runningbird, 36. Troopers gave this account:

Faith Goodman , 49, of Willamina, was northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Runningbird, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Goodman was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours following the crash. Grand Ronde Tribal Police, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew assisted OSP.