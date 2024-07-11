By News-Register staff • 

Grand Ronde holds resource summit for veterans

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde invites all veterans to the 2024 Veteran Summit and Resource Fair starting at 9 a.m. on July 12. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the event ends by 4 p.m. The fair will take place at the Uyxat Powwow Ground in Grande Ronde, 9600 S.W. Hebo Road.

Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director, will deliver opening remarks at the summit. ODVA’s Tribal Veteran Coordinator will be present at the event, hosting an information booth. This booth will offer veterans a chance to gather information, ask questions, and engage in discussions about the potential benefits and services available to them.

All veterans are invited to join for a day of gathering, healing, and a chance to learn about benefits and resources. Keynote speaker will be Abram Benally, who appeared on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” Additionally, the 2024 Marcellus Norwest Powwow begins at 7 p.m. and goes throughout the weekend.

More information on the annual summit and benefits fair can be found at: eventbrite.com/e/the-confederated-tribes-of-grand-ronde-veteran-summit.

