Grand Ronde artist’s work featured in exhibit

The paintings, sculptures and sketchbooks of Frank Kowing, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and one of Linfield's first studio art graduates, will be on display in the university's campus gallery starting Wednesday, Feb. 9.

His work can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through March 18, in the James F. Miller Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.

A reception is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the gallery, accessible via Keck Drive near Albertsons.

Kowing, who died in 2016, was a 1966 graduate. Born in McMinnville, he was an elder in the Confederated Tribes.

"Deep communion with the mountains is as necessary to me as oxygen. Nature beckons hypnotically and one must give in to the call," he had said.

In addition to painting and sculpting, he was a curator of exhibitions in galleries and museums. He also published "Monuments," a collection of poetry in 2009.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Lacroute Arts Series and the Linfield Department of Art.