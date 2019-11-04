November 4, 2019 Tweet

Grace Pitts - 1939-2019

Grace Pitts passed away on October 3, 2019, in Kansas, while visiting family.

Grace was born July 15, 1939, in Rush Center, Kansas. Later relocating to southwest Missouri, she married high-school sweetheart Marvin Pitts on August 27, 1957. They moved to the West Coast to begin their life together. In 1967, they moved to Newberg, Oregon, to raise their family. Grace’s greatest passion was her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading and cooking.

Please join us at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Chehalem Valley Baptist Church; 26155 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132, to celebrate a life well lived. Flowers are welcome (delivered to the church) or a contribution to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor/memory of Grace Pitts; 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Grace is survived by her husband, Marv; two daughters, Susan Ouellette (husband Eric) and Shiryla Johnson (husband Eric); six grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey, Zach, Jacob (wife Naomi), Marina and Sierra; one great-grandchild, Edison; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Hall and Wynona Markley (husband Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.