Grace Albert Sukau 1941 - 2019

Grace passed away July 19, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. She is survived by her five children, Robert Albert, Joyce Bright, Leian Wilds, Colleen Albert and Collette Soto; sister, Vivian Johnson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her companion, Frank Satalich.