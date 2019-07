Grace Albert Sukau - 1941 - 2019

Grace Albert Sukau passed away July 19, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. Grace is survived by her companion, Frank Satalich; her five children, Robert Albert, Joyce Bright, Leian Wilds, Colleen Albert and Collette Soto; sister, Vivian Johnson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.