Gordon (Gordy) Randall Sellars - 1940 - 2019

Gordon Randall Sellars, 78, of Newberg, Oregon, formerly of Klamath Falls, passed on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Sellars; son, Kevin Sellars; daughter, Jennifer (Eric) White; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger Dawes, Roger (Jan) Keely, Dwayne Keely and Machelle McDonald; grandchildren, Morgan, Noah, Wesley, Amanda, Annalise and Ashlyn; nephews, Michael (Laura) Sellars, Robbie (Donna) Sellars, Terry (Dayna) Sellars, Grant (Lissette) Keely, Steve (Debbie) Keely, Lane Keely, Curtis Keely, Eric Keely and Michael Bergen; nieces, Kathy Stephens, Patti Dawes, Laurie Dawes, Stacy Keely and Breanna Strop; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Fenton Sellars; mother, Edith Marie Sellars; brother, Wilbur Joe Sellars; in-laws, Tate and Violet Keely; and sisters-in-law, Vicky Dawes and Joyce Sellars.

Gordon was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the son of Wilbur and Edith Sellars. He attended Mills Elementary School, Klamath Union High School and Oregon State University. He worked at Safeway and managed Oregon Foods/Mayfair grocery stores. He married Karen Keely in April of 1965, and was drafted into the Army in June of the same year. From there, he spent six years in the National Guard before his honorable discharge as staff sergeant.

He owned three small grocery stores in Klamath Falls: Richardson's Market on Altamont Street, Gordy’s Market on Madison St., and Gordy’s Market on South Sixth Street, for over 25 years. He refereed high school football and basketball throughout the Klamath Basin and was the football commissioner for many years. Later, he worked at Albertsons and Franz Bakery. After moving to the Willamette Valley, he worked at Camp Yamhill, then Providence Newberg Medical Center.

He began his walk with the Lord in 1987. He continuously grew in his relationship with God and was an active member in the Church of Christ, where he especially enjoyed leading singing. Gordy never saw a stranger and treated everyone with the upmost respect. He always looked to help those in need without expecting anything in return. He became very close to many of his customers, employees and those he served over the years, and found great joy finding personal connections to those around him.

A memorial service officiated by Don Ruhl will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Newberg Church of Christ in Newberg, Oregon, 2503 Haworth Ave.