Golf event benefits vets

The fourth-annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville.

All players, both military and non-military, are welcome. Cost is $75 per player or $300 for a team of four, which includes a golf cart and meals.

Proceeds will go to support the local veterans’ emergency relief fund.

Prizes will be awarded to top finishers, the longest men’s and women’s drives, and closest to the pin.

For more information, contact American Legion Post 21 by email at vetsclub21@gmail.com or the Michelbook Pro Shop, at mitchelw@michelbook.com.