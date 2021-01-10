Golden Maughn Fergus 1943 - 2021

On January 10, 2021, Golden Maughn Fergus, known by his friends and family as “Monty,” peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson’s diseases. Monty was born March 24, 1943, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to William Boyd and Cleo (Cutler) Fergus.

Monty met his sweetheart, Teena (Cottam), at church, and they were sealed on March 9, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple. They started out their married life in McMinnville, Oregon, where Monty had several different jobs, including truck driving and facility management. He ran his own refrigeration and heating business for 10 years, and then accepted a position to work at Monrovia Nursery as a Facilities Manager, where he retired after working there for over 20 years. Monty and Teena moved from McMinnville to Lafayette, and finally settled in Dayton, Oregon, where they fulfilled their lifelong dream of building a house and raising their family on their beautiful farm for over 40 years. After Monty was diagnosed with his diseases, Monty and Teena moved to a smaller McMinnville home in 2015 to help with Monty’s needs and to live-out the rest of their lives.

Being involved with his family and church activities was very important to Monty, and he was always committed to doing whatever was asked of him. Monty served as a Bishop twice in the Dayton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as serving in several other positions in the church. Monty and Teena were very dedicated to church service and their family. Monty has always been regarded as a friendly person and was known to strike up a conversation and become instant friends with everyone he met. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his sweetheart, Teena, his children, and eventually his grandchildren. You could always find Monty either at the baseball/softball stands, football stadium/sidelines or up in the bleachers of the basketball court cheering on his favorite team, the Dayton Pirates. Another one of his greatest joys was hunting and fishing with his sons/grandsons/brothers. Monty will be missed by so many!

Monty was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Cleo; his brother, Howard Fergus; and his sister, Dorothy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Teena Fergus; brothers, Darwin Fergus and Gary Fergus; his children, Ronda Fergus Capener (Jeff), Derek Fergus (Lisa) and Wade Fergus (Kristi); and 14 grandchildren.

To honor Monty’s life, a public viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Macy & Son in McMinnville, and a family service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.