Glen Dale Peterson 1940 - 2021

Glen Dale Peterson passed away of natural causes Monday, July 5, 2021. He was 80 years old. He was born December 18, 1940, to Earl and Lenora Peterson, (Danielson) in Langdon, North Dakota. His parents worked the family farm. His parents, Glen and sisters moved to Portland, Oregon, when Glen was nine years old. That was when he discovered electricity at his grandparents' home, turning the light switch off and on many times. Glen graduated from Gresham High School in 1958. He then moved to Seattle, where he drove trucks and worked in a bowling alley setting pins. He became a very good bowler, averaging around 190. A few years later, he moved back to Portland and worked at Nicolai Door Manufacturing. In the 1960s he met up again with his high school sweetheart, Bobbie Willoughby, and six months later they married in 1961. He then worked at Pacific Supply Co-op starting out at the docks on Sauvie Island and then worked hard becoming general sales manager. In 1978, he was hired as general sales manager at Cascade Steel in McMinnville, Oregon, and retired in 2004 after 26 years. In 2015, Glen retired a second time from Davis Wire after working as an outside sales rep for 11 years, covering Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson. They lived in Henderson, Nevada, almost 14 years. Now they have a small blueberry “Patch” on two acres in Sheridan which kept them both busy; he always had the proper looking perfectly manicured yard. Glen loved to fish, golf, bowl, and play poker. He loved fishing with his sons and cousins, and he especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

Glen is survived by his wife, Bobbie; four sons, Jerry (Janell) Greg, (Sydney) Joe, (Dawn) and Erik, (Tausha); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Anderson (Kenneth), Carol Barlow (Roger), Donna Latter (Dennis), and Debbie Gallagher (Tom); aunt, Lois Thompson; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gayle Lilienthal and Ayvis Daniels.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. July 15, 2021, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, with viewing at 10 a.m. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com