Gladys June Mason Knope - 1923 - 2019

Gladys Knope passed away June 29, 2019, with her daughter and great-granddaughter at her side. She was 95 years old. The youngest of five children, she was born October 31, 1923, at home to Clay and Bessie Robison in rural Polk County, Oregon. She moved with her family at age 6 to Yamhill, Oregon. She graduated from Yamhill High School in 1941. On December 25, 1941, she married Edmund (Ed) Mason. They had two children, John (Jack) Mason and Frances Harris. She was a bookkeeper and retired from Birch Concrete in McMinnville, Oregon.

Mr. Mason preceded her in death in 1994. On March 21, 1998 she married Floyd Knope, also of Yamhill. He preceded her in death in December 2017.

She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star.

Gladys is survived by her two children and five grandchildren, Shawn Mason, Derek Harris (Donna), E.J. Harris (Mariah), Aaron Harris (Kate) and Johannah Harris-Spencer (Zac); eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both her husbands and one grandson, Marcus Harris.

A private burial will be held at Yamhill Pioneer Cemetery. Any donations should be given to Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com