Get the scoop on local sports at Monday Morning QB Club

Want to get the inside scoop on local teams straight from the coach’s mouth?

Join McMinnville’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club which meets each Monday at 7 a.m. at Linfield College’s Dillin Dining Hall for an hour of fun-filled information from local coaches, including McMinnville head coach Ryan McIrvin and Linfield’s Joseph Smith. First meeting of the year will be September 9.

The Monday Morning QB Club, which supports all local athletic programs, dates back to the 1940s. All are welcome.

For more information contact Wayne Weiher. He can be reached at 503-472-7672 or 503-435-9315.