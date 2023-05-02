Geralen Marie Davidson 1977 - 2024

Geralen Marie Davidson: January 2, 1977 - March 19, 2024

Geralen Marie Davidson, affectionately known as "Geri" to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at the age of 47, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Born January 2, 1977, in Hays, Kansas, she was the cherished daughter of Jean and Donald Harp.

Her devotion to her family marked Geralen's journey through life, her passion for animals, and her unwavering kindness. She was a graduate of Emporia High School Class of 1995, and went on to earn her Beauty and Cosmetology Certificate at Crum's Beauty College in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2005. She then pursued a business degree at Flint Hills Technical College in 2011.

In the fall of 2021, Geralen married the love of her life, Micheal Davidson, in a quaint ceremony with the love of their families, in Pilot Rock, Oregon. Together, they were living their dream of being happily married forever.

Geralen's love for life extended beyond her family. She dedicated her life to caring for her beloved husband and three cats and was known for her innate ability to make everyone feel loved.

Predeceased by her loving father, Donald Harp, Geralen's legacy is carried on by her loving husband, Micheal Davidson; her much-adored nieces and nephew, Betsy, Sarah, and David Stephens; her sister, Stephanie (Robert) Stephens; sisters-in-law, Christina Davidson and Sarah Davidson; brother-in-law, Ronald Davidson; and her much-loved mother-in-law, Susan Davidson. She also leaves behind a large extended family of great-nieces and nephews, and cousins, who will deeply miss her gentle spirit and generous heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Lebo Baptist Church, 420 North Maple, Lebo, Kansas. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them after the celebration for a dinner in the Fellowship Hall.

Geralen Marie Davidson's life was a tapestry of nurturing love, selfless kindness, and the joy of simple pleasures. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive in the stories passed down through family and friends.