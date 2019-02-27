Geraldine A Haskell - 1931 - 2019

Geraldine A. Haskell left us February 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

The middle child of 11, she was born at home September 17, 1931, in Andover, South Dakota, to Jenny and William Lovell. She attended grade school in Andover and graduated from Andover High in 1950. She was a cheerleader for four years and went to Girls' State her senior year.

She and husband Willis moved to Oregon 1967. They owned and operated Haskell’s Ice Cream for 10 years in Carlton. While retired, they traveled in their RV for two years before settling in McMinnville, Oregon. During summers, they went to local events with Pinkie, selling the best elephant ears. Gerri loved to sing and dance, playing card games with her family, going to casinos, and fishing and crabbing with family and friends. She liked crafting and watching her Trail Blazers play. She never knew a stranger, making friends where ever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenny and William Lovell; husband, Willis; sisters, Delma, Shirley, Deloris and Romona; sister-in-law, Cleone; and her beloved son, Roger Buhl. She is survived by children, Nancy (Jim) Dunn, Ken Buhl, Debbie (Jose) Sanchez, Tammy Thomas, Willie (Anne) Haskell and Dawn Haskell; daughter-in-law, Karen Buhl; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Florene, Patti and Bobbi; brother, Mike; and many nieces and nephews. She lived a full life with lots of hugs and laughs. She will be missed greatly. The family will hold a private service.