Georgia Windish 1937 - 2024

Georgia “Jo” May Windish passed peacefully at home from congestive heart failure on July 31, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 15, 1937, in San Bernardino, California, the youngest daughter of George Lawrence and Margaret Clement Green. She grew up in Muscoy, a suburb of San Bernardino, attending local public schools, until she married Walter Frank “Pete” Windish on December 26, 1954, during her senior year of high school.

They raised their family of six children, (three girls and three boys), in Riverside, California, then in 1990 moved to Dayton, Oregon. She ran a silk-screening business with her husband Pete for about 28 years, first in Riverside, then from their home in Dayton. She served her community in Dayton on the city council and then as mayor for about 12 years, and was the accompanist for the Dayton schools' music programs. Following the death of her beloved Pete in April of 2009, Jo prepared to serve a mission as a family history research consultant for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which she fulfilled from 2013 to 2015, at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. She subsequently moved to Bremerton, Washington, to live with daughter, Sue, where she resided until her death.

Jo lived a life of service. Her love of family was seen as she kept track of birthdays and wedding anniversaries, supported her children in their various activities, attended sports and other activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attended family reunions as often as possible. She spent countless hours later in life searching for her ancestors and writing a book of memories of her father. Jo and Pete often opened their home to others and mentored many young men and young women in music and sports, keeping in touch with many of them. Jo was a loyal friend, maintaining contact with her Muscoy, Riverside, and Oregon friends well into her later years. She loved sewing and doing other projects for and with family members.

Jo developed and shared her many talents throughout her life and was active in church— including being involved for many years in an annual girls’ church camp—and civic affairs. Music was an integral part of Jo’s life: playing the piano, organ, and percussion; accompanying singers and choirs; giving piano lessons; singing, including performing with her two sisters as “The Green Sisters” and the Dayton Community Choir; and frequently attending concerts and musicals. She played the organ for weekly church services, as well as often conducting the choir, and had the opportunity to play the organ at the Los Angeles and Portland temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Georgia was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Bromage and Patricia L. Friend. She is survived by her children, Susan (Brad) Frandsen of Bremerton; William (Heidi) Windish of Nis, Serbia, Sally Jeffries of Sheridan, Oregon, Heidi Fernandez of McMinnville, Oregon, Peter (Sue) Windish of Dayton, and James (Marla) Windish of Roseburg, Oregon. She has 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service was held on August 9; a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Dayton Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 700 Ash Street, Dayton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which provides aid to people around the world without regard to cultural or religious affiliation. Online donations can be made at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.