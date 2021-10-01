October 1, 2021 Tweet

George Fox hosts conversation on civility with Braver Angels on Oct. 5

Oregon’s co-coordinators for Braver Angels, a national group promoting civil conversation and cooperation across political divides, will describe their work in a special presentation on the George Fox University campus on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The free event is open to the public and is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 105 of the institution’s Hoover Academic Building.

The evening will feature Elise Keith and Ben Nanke, who co-coordinate the Oregon chapter’s work, Elise as a “Blue” and Ben as a “Red.”

The event is being hosted by the George Fox Civility Project, an initiative launched during the 2020-21 academic year out of concern about the polarization and alienation in political culture at every level (national, state and local).

It sponsors events, publishes a newsletter, and maintains a website with information about civility.

Among its goals for 2021-22 are to help citizens hold political leaders accountable for their civility during the 2022 elections.

More information on the event and the George Fox Civility Project is available by contacting Civility Project Director Ron Mock at rmock@georgefox.edu.

More about the Braver Angels is available at braverangels.org/welcome.