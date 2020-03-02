George E.A. Clunie 1917 - 2020

George E.A. Clunie passed away March 2, 2020, at his home in Beaverton, Oregon. He was born July 14, 1917, in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, Canada, the second son of Patrick and Eleanor Clunie.

George served in the Canadian Army during World War II for six years in the European Theater. He married Audrey Koppang on November 28, 1945, in Shellbrook. He worked in banking his entire adult life, moving with his family to Portland, Oregon, in November of 1950. George worked in management for U.S. Bank in Portland and Eugene, and later for Lincoln Bank in Willamina, Oregon.

George and Audrey retired in McMinnville, Oregon, where they were members of First Presbyterian Church of McMinnville, and members of Michelbook Country Club. They spent many winters snowbirding in their motor home in Arizona and traveling to Canada to visit friends and relatives. He volunteered his time in various capacities at church and school.

George was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Douglas; and his wife, Audrey. He leaves four children, Barbara (Steve) Forrest of Bellevue, Washington, Carol (Mike) Hardie of Culver, Oregon, Sandra (Ted) Robertson of Northfield, Minnesota, and Paul (Karla) Clunie of Tigard, Oregon. He also leaves 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. George will be missed by all, but is now joined with his wife of 69-1/2 years.

A family celebration will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com