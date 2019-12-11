George Douglas Nicoll 1930 - 2019

After a long illness, George Douglas Nicoll, age 89, died December 11, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born June 10, 1930, to George D. and Bonnie (Michael) Nicoll. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Willamette University in 1952. In 1953, he married Janet I. Stark of Portland. They enjoyed 66 years together until she passed away in September 2019. In 1955, he graduated from Boston University School of Theology, and in 1961, he received his Ph.D. in Russian and Soviet History at Boston University.

From 1958 to 1995, he and Janet made their home in Beloit, Wisconsin, where Doug taught Russian history at Beloit College. Doug was a major contributor of articles on Russian history in the Modern Encyclopedia of Russian and Soviet History, as well as a published author on higher education, Oregon history and Scottish history. Both Doug and Janet were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Beloit. In 1995, Doug retired from the college as Emeritus Corlis Professor of History. He and Janet moved to McMinnville, where they spent their retirement years. In McMinnville,

Doug worked for Habitat for Humanity and hiked with the Chemeketans. He was a member of McMinnville United Methodist Church.

His travels included the Soviet Union, Russia and Scotland, including playing golf at some of Scotland's most famous courses.

Doug was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Ronald B. Nicoll of Austin, Texas; and his beloved wife, Janet. He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

Doug and Janet had no children and considered friends as part of their family. Thank you to all who shared their retirement years in McMinnville and a special thank you to the caring doctors, medical personnel and staff who help them manage life, first in Independent and Assisted Living at Hillside Senior Living Facility (now Brookdale), and finally, for Doug, in the Memory Care unit there.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.