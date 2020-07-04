George Bertwell 1942 - 2020

George Bertwell lost his battle with cancer on July 4, 2020. He was born August 13, 1942, to Florence and George Bertwell in Kansas City, Missouri.

After graduating from Southeast High School in Kansas City, he joined the Navy and served on the Fletcher-class destroyer based out of Pearl Harbor. When he completed his tour of duty, he attended Northwest Missouri State University. He held various jobs leading up to his 34-year career at A-dec in Newberg, Oregon, as a territorial manager for government services in Asia and the western states. He was considered by many to be a Renaissance man because of his interest and knowledge on so many subjects.

Some of his hobbies included working on the 3/4 size replica of a P51 Mustang he began 25 years ago, golfing, knife making, target shooting, archery, woodworking and gardening. A few of George's favorite memories included climbing Mount Fuji, several golfing trips to Ireland, aerial combat with his brother Dale and taking a Tiger Cruise from Newcastle, Australia, back to Portland on the Fletcher that replaced the ship on which he served.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, Dale. He leaves a wife, Linda; a sister, also Linda Bertwell; step-daughters, Mandy Lee and Donna Yarmowich; son-in-law, Brian Yarnowich of Birmingham, Alabama; grandson, Garrett Yarnowich; and granddaughter, Hannah Yarnowich.

Because of Coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service at Hopewell Cemetery.