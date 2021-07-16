Gas leak disrupts Newberg hospital operations

A gas leak disrupted operations at Providence Newberg Medical Center and closed Highway 99W in the area of the hospital for about two hours Thursday.

The leak was repaired by about 8 p.m., according to NW Natural. Two hours earlier, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the leak at a construction site adjacent to the hospital on Providence Drive off Highway 99W.

Highway 99W at Providence Drive was closed in both directions to all traffic and anyone seeking medical attention at the hospital was divereted to another hospital until the repair was made and the area was deemed safe.

The Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency 911 dispatch center assisted.