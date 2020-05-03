Gary Widness Fink 1937 - 2020

Gary Widness Fink passed away May 3, 2020, at his home in Pearland, Texas, at the age of 83. He was born April 22, 1937, in Portland, Oregon. Remembrances to be scheduled at a later date.

After graduating from McMinnville High School in 1955, Gary went to technical school in Seattle before working at Boeing. He then moved back to Oregon, serving in the McMinnville Fire Department for 27 years before retirement.



Gary was an Oregon National Guardsman from 1955 to 1976, the mayor of Amity for 14 years, and a volunteer fireman at Amity. He worked for the Oregon Fire Equipment Company for almost 20 years, selling and servicing fire engines as far away as Alaska and managing the service department. Nationally recognized for his expertise in fire engines and pumps, he helped set fire mechanic accreditation standards while serving as a certification board member.



He was also involved in the Firemen's Muster Association, Fire Museum Board, the establishment of the Chemeketa Fire program, and the Four-Wheel Drive Club. He sang in a barbershop quartet and Christmas Cantatas, and was a member of the Amity United Methodist Church.



Gary was an avid reader, enjoyed watching NASCAR, Oregon collegiate sports, especially OSU baseball, and his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, camping, hunting, traveling in his motorhome, car shows, working on automobiles, spending time with his grandchildren, and he loved dogs.



It was a running family joke that almost everywhere we traveled, we ran into someone Gary knew. He will be remembered for how he dependably helped others and could fix just about anything. If you were stranded by the side of the road, Gary was the one you called.



Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce, in 2010; and father, Donald, in 1976. Gary is survived by his wife, Charlene; sons, Michael (Susan) Fink and Timothy (Lorene) Fink of Arizona; Robert (Kristi) Wilson and Craig (Julie) Wilson of Oregon; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Kunkel of California, and Renee (Randy) McCain of Texas; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or an animal shelter of your choice.