Gary R. Eveland 1941 - 2021

It is with sadness that I share the news of the passing of my dad, Gary R. Eveland, born December 24, 1941, in Chester, Montana. Dad passed away April 23, 2021, in Lafayette, Oregon, at the age of 79. I was by his side during his last six months and at the time of his passing. My dad was a good man, with a great sense of humor, and loved by many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard P. Eveland and Gladys M. (Stipp) Bonneville; his brother, Rodney Eveland; his daughter, Terri Eveland; and the mother of his children, Nancy Ballard Ortiz. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Eveland-Lambert, and her spouse, Mary K. Lambert; and their children, his grandchildren, Catherine, Hannah, Kathy, Mary D., Mariah and Jeremiah; step-brother, Stephen Bonneville, and his wife, Beryl; his sister-in law, La Vonne Bonneville Eveland; as well as nieces and nephews.

Dad was a social guy, but like his cats that he adored, he was social on his terms. He loved reading, gardening, being on his computer looking up information, and visiting with friends and family at the local watering hole and the annual family reunions.

A special thank you to Kathrine Cornel for being a good friend to Gary these last couple of years. He appreciated you greatly.

His burial will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mount Scott Boulevard, Happy Valley, Oregon 97086. He will receive full military honors, as he served his country for 30 years in the U.S. Navy. Dad was stationed in Japan, the Philippines, Guam, Vietnam, Diego Garcia, and at sea aboard the USS Enterprise many times.