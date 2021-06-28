Gary Lawrence George 1943 - 2021

Gary Lawrence George was born October 17, 1943, in Dos Palos, California, to Lawrence “Pony” and Aretta (Sniffin) George. Gary was happily welcomed by his two older sisters, Betty and Arlene. He attended school in Dos Palos, graduating from high school before going on to attend California State, Fresno.

Gary first met his future wife, Katherine McGann, while they were children. Their friendship grew into courtship, and they were married in 1964. They were blessed by the arrival of their children, Cheryl (Troy), Larry (Jessica), Christy (Mark), David (Megan) and Shaun (Heather); and 13 grandchildren.

Gary farmed in the central valley of California before moving the family in 1978 to the Chehalem Valley of Oregon, where the family began farming hazelnuts. Gary was fascinated by aircraft. He earned his private pilot’s license in 1977, and loved flying his Cessna 210. Gary also had a keen interest in politics and was eventually elected to the Oregon State Senate from 1997 to 2009, first serving District 2 and then District 12.

Gary accumulated countless friends and acquaintances throughout his life due to his bigger-than-life personality and the fact that he “never met a stranger."

Gary passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2021, after a long-term illness. His legacy will live on through those friends and his loving family who were so blessed to know him.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 28, 2021, at the Church of Christ building in Newberg.

Donations in his honor may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222, or to the Oregon Small Business Assoc. Foundation, P.O. Box 23815, Portland OR 97281. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.