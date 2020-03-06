Gary Eugene Oberg 1958 - 2020

The Chief, Gary Eugene Oberg, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home on March 6, 2020. He was born April 5, 1958, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to parents Charlotte and Marion Eugene. Gary was later joined by sisters, Charlene and Cheryl. His sister, Charlene, gave him a nickname that perfectly described his personality, “Chief Fun Feather.” Gary grew up in Gaston and enjoyed the great outdoors.

When Gary and Lynne married in 1990, they became soulmates and shared a love of camping. Gary was the Chief of Fun in the Oberg household. Amanda, Michelle and Tiffany have fond memories of camping with their dad. Those camping trips were well-planned adventures. During those camping trips, Gary enjoyed tearing around on his quad, having the time of his life. All his children proclaim their dad broke the mold when it came to fathers.

Gary was creative and a talented carver. Some of the items he carved were Christmas ornaments and a totem pole. The totem pole was a work of art he took pleasure in. He could make and fix anything.

Gary was a tribal member of the Grand Ronde Confederated Tribes. His most recent job before retirement was working at the Grand Ronde casino in the Bingo division. He was very proud of his native heritage.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Eugene.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lynne of Dayton; mother, Charlotte Oberg of Gaston; sisters, Charlene Oberg of Gaston and Cheryl Oberg of Bonanza; daughters, Amanda Oberg of Milwaukie, Michelle (Adam) Gergen of Gaston and Tiffany Oberg of Bonanza; grandchildren, Blade, Caleb, Arianna, Derek, Andrew and Levi; and many beloved family members.

This gentle, kind man always welcomed everyone and made time for heart-to-heart talks. Our family wants everyone to know that our Chief Fun Feather gave us joy and he will be greatly missed. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Dayton Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton.

