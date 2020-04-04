Garry W. Coats 1936 - 2020

Garry W. Coats passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. The oldest of three children, he was born in 1936 in Oshkosh, Nebraska.

The family lived in many locations and wound up in Long Beach, California. Garry was very active in gymnastics and graduated from Jordan High School in 1955. Then he joined the Army and spent time in Japan as a cartography draftsman. He was discharged in 1962, and kept in touch over the years with many of his buddies and getting together for their reunions.

Garry loved working with wood in his shop, making many types of cabinets for his S&P collections, entertainment centers, computer desks and many storage items. Lately, he was making fantastic scroll saw pieces and also doing Intarsia (like a puzzle) of different scenes. He loved to paint using oils and acrylics, mostly doing scenery. He used to meet with the ladies of All Media Painters, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He could finish a painting in two or three hours without looking at pictures. Garry loved working in the yard, building pergolas, making pathways and garden areas. He was always busy doing some kind of project.

He belonged to the Yamhill County Historical Society and enjoyed talking and working with everyone, and he also volunteered for SMART, working with the kids. He also really enjoyed going to the Band of Brothers meeting every month.

He and his wife, Marilyn, were married for over 42 years. They were married in a chapel aboard the Queen Mary, which was docked in Long Beach.

He is survived by his brother, Dale; sister-in-law, Irene; a sister, Ada; two daughters, Michelle and Lisa; two step-daughters, Cindy and Teresa; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no service, but donations in remembrance can be made to Homeward Bound Pets, as Garry loved his dogs, especially his last one, Tucker. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.