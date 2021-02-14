Garner L. Stephens 1933 - 2021

Garner L. Stephens was born January 3, 1933, in Lockesburg, Arkansas, to William K. Stephens and Willie (Rawson) Stephens. The youngest of six children, he was raised in Senath, Missouri, and served five years in the Navy. He then settled in Massachusetts; in 1969, he moved his family to Oregon, where he lived the remainder of his years.

He is survived by his four children, Brenda Mersing, Brian Stephens, Linda Clarke and Lawrence Stephens; four stepchildren, Jack Jenks, Judy Mikami, Jeff Jenks and Robert Jenks; as well as 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 14, 2021, at 88 years old, and will be laid to rest in the family plot in Senath.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, for friends and family at his home.

His smile and laughter will live on in all of us.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com