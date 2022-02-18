Garland Clinton Davidson 1938-2022

Garland Clinton Davidson was born August 2, 1938, in Lakota, North Dakota. He grew up in Bremerton, Washington, attending and graduating from Bremerton High School and attending the University of Washington. He then moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he spent many years in the management of grocery stores. He moved back to Yamhill County and owned and operated Farmers Market in Bellevue. After retirement, he resided in Yamhill, Oregon.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Janice Wittenberg Davidson; sons, Jaysen Weidner, Jim Weidner, Jeb Weidner, and David Davidson; and daughters, Cathleen Gal, Annie Agnew, and Shannon Lily; sister, Jeanette Riggins; and two brothers, John and Jim Davidson. He was pre-deceased by his parents and son, Clinton Davidson.

Cryptside services will be held at 11 a.m. March 5, at Evergreen Cemetery in McMinnville. All friends are invited to join the family in this service. The family is eternally grateful to Providence Hospice for their wonderful care and concern for our beloved husband and father. He suffered from the serious disease, Lewy body dementia.

Today we remember and celebrate this wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather for the wonderful bond of love he had for each of us. He was our solid rock of love and support. This connection spans time, space and dimension. Nothing will ever break the bond of love, and our memories can never be lost. They will be with each of our family forever.

Rest in peace, dear one.

