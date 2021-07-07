Garden tour will benefit observatory

Three gardens and more than a dozen artists will be featured Sunday, July 11, in a fundraiser for the Carlton Observatory at Evergreen

The tour will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at gardens in Carlton, Saffron Fields Vineyard in Yamhill and Pick This Farm and Studio in Newberg. Artists will show and sell their work at all the locations. Four winemakers will be pouring on site.

Cost is $20. The fee can be paid at one of the gardens, then ticket holders can visit the other sites, as well.

Janet Zuelke, who founded the Carlton Observatory effort with her husband, Forrest Babcock, started the tour five years ago as one of numerous fundraisers for the project.

The observatory will be built at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum. A new building just east of the space center will feature the observatory, planetarium, classrooms and other facilities.

Some of the Carlton Observatory at Evergreen garden tour proceeds will benefit the observatory’s telescopes already on display at the museum.

For more, go to the Carlton Observatory Facebook page or website, carltonobservatory.com.