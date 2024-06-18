Gallery to present two one-acts

Gallery Theater will present two one-act plays this weekend, “Zoo Story” and “The Other Room.”

The shows will play together starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for youths.

They are part of Gallery’s long-running summer series, Kaleidoscope, which introduces new directors and talent to the theater.

Emily Matsuda, who earlier co-directed “Matilda,” is making her solo directing debut with “Zoo Story.” The script by Edward Albee explores miscommunication and loneliness.

Soren Smithrud, who has performed in several Gallery shows, is a first-time director for “The Other Room.” He chose the show because he appreciates the storyline, which looks at the world through the experiences of an autistic teenager.

Gallery will show additional one-act plays July 26 to Aug. 11 under the direction of Marla and Lance Nuttman.

For more information and reservations, call the theater, at 503-472-2227.