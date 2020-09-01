Gallery continues outdoor theater

After three successful, live outdoor performances, Gallery Theater plans two more: “Tea for Three,” a play about first ladies Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, on Thursday, Sept. 3, and a musical cabaret on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Gallery started the outdoor series since it can’t use its indoor stages because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Performances are in the courtyard outside the theater on Ford Street between Second and Third downtown. They run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Tea for Three” features three actors: Sharon Morgan, Holly Spencer and Cathy Willoughby.

The cabaret features a variety of Gallery regulars. They will sing separately or in socially distanced duos or groups.

Seating is in marked-off squares on Ford Street to promote social distancing. One person or a family group can occupy each square.

Audience members must wear masks. They can sit in Gallery chairs or bring their own.

Admission is free. Donations go toward revamping the theater’s marquee.

Ford Street will be closed between Second and Third streets for the performances.

Seating is limited, so reservations are required to info@gallerytheater.org.

For more information, call 503-472-2227.