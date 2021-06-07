Gail Starlene (Moncy) Ashley 1948 - 2021

Gail Starlene (Moncy) Ashley arrived at the Gates of Heaven on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born January 16, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to parents, Charles and Betty Moncy. They moved to Oregon when Gail was a baby. The Moncys then moved to California when Gail was older. Gail attended Paramount High in Paramount, California.

Gail later moved back to Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Winston Holland Ashley Jr., in 1979. They were married on January 24, 1981.

Gail was a stay-at-home mother and grandmother. She spent her life devoted to helping raise her grandchildren. She was quite the prankster. She loved playing tricks on her loved ones to get a reaction from them. It was her life's goal to make everyone laugh and smile. When Gail wasn’t tending to the kids, she enjoyed horseback riding and spending time at the Casino, gambling with her beautiful mother.

Gail enjoyed taking the grandkids to the beach to stay. She loved vacationing up and down the beaches of Oregon and California.

In Gail’s final days, she was cared for by her granddaughters, Tamara and Hailey Millar, who had lived with her most of their lives.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Betty; and her brother, Charles Moncy. Gail is survived by husband, Winston; her sister, Betty Kemp; her eight children, Daniel Millar, Michael Millar, Judy Stewart, Dennis Ashley, Godfrey Ashley, Pamela Vargas, Anita Hernandez and Karen Lawrence; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Macy & Son funeral directors in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.