Frieda Mae Lesperance Waibel

Frieda Mae Waibel passed away July 16, 2019. She was 87 years old. Frieda was born April 26, 1932, to Charles and Ruth (Keogeboehn) Lesperance in Oklahoma. In 1937, the family moved to Pike, Oregon, where she attended school and then high school in Yamhill, Oregon.

She worked on the Menefee Turkey Farm. In 1962, she began working at Portland Glove Factory in Carlton. While working there, she also worked at Juny's Tavern and the Log Cabin until she retired in 1993. She enjoyed people very much!

In 1993, Frieda and Ivan Peterson began traveling, making several trips across the United States and Alaska.

She is survived by Ivan Peterson, her companion of 26 years; sister, Betty Jo; son, Larry Green of McMinnville; daughters, Belinda Jo Green Arnold (Luther) of Hillsboro, and Anna Marie Waibel Mitchell (Joe) of Sheridan; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her deeply.

There will be a private family burial at Noble Pioneer Cemetery in Newberg, Oregon. Her celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Ed Grenfell Park on Baker Creek Road in McMinnville, Oregon.