By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 12, 2019

Friday night recap: Y-C remains undefeated; Mac falls to Sherwood

SCIO - Yamhill-Carlton football remained undefeated tonight, defeating Scio, 28-20, in a matchup of Class 3A Special District 1 - East teams. Tiger quarterback Jaime Garcia accounted for three touchdowns against the Loggers, rushing for two scores and passing for another.

Garcia initiated the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Scio answered with a short drive and touchdown, cutting Y-C's advantage to 8-6.

The Tigers responded with a 30-yard pass from Garcia to tight end Trey Richmond, propelling them to a 14-6 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Y-C's defense held firm on a fourth down attempt by the Loggers. Taking over in Scio territory, Garcia immediately made the Loggers pay with a 29-yard TD rush.

Leading by 14 at the break, Y-C added to its advantage in the third.

Wide receiver Jakob Jarvis took an end around from Garcia three yards into the end zone. Following the two-point conversion, the Tigers held a 28-6 edge.

Scio refused to give up.

The Loggers narrowed Y-C's lead to a solitary touchdown with a pair of second-half scores.

Fortunately, Scio's onside kick fell into the hands of the Tigers. With 2:03 remaining, Garcia converted a fourth-and-one to effectively seal the Tigers' sixth consecutive victory.

Y-C (6-0, 2-0 SD1 - East) plays at Corbett next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill County -

Sherwood 42, McMinnville 10

Amity 44, Willamina 0

Sheridan 22, Nestucca 17

Rainier 68, Dayton 44