Marcus Larson/News-Register## Yamhill-Carlton running back Jacob Preston powers through the Madras defense during Friday's league contest, which the Tigers won 27-7.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 4, 2019 Tweet

Friday night recap: Y-C improves to 5-0; Mac defeats Centennial

YAMHILL – Yamhill-Carlton football improved its overall record to 5-0 with tonight’s 27-7 victory over Class 3A Special District 1 – East foe Madras. The Tigers undefeated start is their finest since the 2007 season, noted head coach Brennon Mossholder.

Fourth-year starting quarterback Jaime Garcia accounted for three of the Tigers’ four touchdowns. He first scored a three-yard rushing touchdown with 7:58 left in the first quarter to put Y-C up 7-0.

Garcia next orchestrated a 12-play, 68-yard drive which ended in his three-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Jarvis.

The Tigers led 13-0 at the half.

With 2:52 remaining in the third quarter, Garcia broke off an exhilarating 46-yard touchdown sprint. His third and final score of the night handed the home team a 21-0 advantage.

Madras rallied in the fourth quarter. Following a botched Tiger punt, the White Buffaloes capitalized with Ethan Graeme’s five-yard rushing TD.

Y-C running back Jacob Preston snuffed out the Madras comeback attempt with a two-yard score at the 5:46 mark.

The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SD1 – East) play at Scio next Friday night at 7.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

McMinnville 33, Centennial 13

Amity 36, Taft 0

Dayton vs Willamina (Score not finalized)