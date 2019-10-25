By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 25, 2019 Tweet

Friday night recap: Mac shut out by Newberg; Dayton edges Taft, 21-20

McMinnville football (3-5, 1-2 Pacific) was shut out at home by Newberg (6-2, 2-1 Pacific) tonight, 21-0, in a matchup of Class 6A Pacific Conference rivals.

Mac’s offense couldn’t locate a rhythm against Newberg, leading to a season-low in total yardage and scoring. The Grizzlies committed three turnovers against the Tigers, all interceptions.

Junior running back Preston Ginter was limited to 50 rushing yards one week after posting a career-high 272 yards and four touchdowns against Glencoe.

The Grizzlies best opportunity to score came in the second quarter. Mac drove 53 yards in 14 plays, including a pair of fourth-down conversions and a fake punt. The series ended with a 42-yard field goal attempt by Matthew Washburn, but his attempt swerved wide right.

Newberg led 14-0 at the half courtesy of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Levi Durrell to Owen Hawley, plus Price Pothier’s seven-yard rushing score.

The Tigers padded their lead in the third quarter. Pothier scored his second rushing TD of the night on a short two-yard plunge with 4:35 left in the period.

Mac’s late comeback attempts were undone by interceptions, two thrown by Ky Hoskinson and one by Cole Justice.

On defense, senior defensive end Ras Felis led the way with nine tackles, three for a loss, and two quarterback hits. Jacob Barnes chipped in four tackles, two for a loss, and Alex Edie contributed five defensive stops.

Mac plays at Liberty next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Dayton 21, Taft 20

Sheridan 22, Santiam 7

Yamhill-Carlton 48, Salem Academy 20

Clatskanie 42, Amity 6

Rainier 51, Willamina 8