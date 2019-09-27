By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • September 27, 2019 Tweet

Friday night recap: Grizzlies drop third straight; Warriors, Tigers win

Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville quarterback Ky Hoskinson attempts to evade the South Medford pass rush.

McMinnville football lost its third consecutive contest tonight at Wortman Stadium, ceding a 21-7 result to the visiting South Medford Panthers. The Grizzlies trailed 14-0 at the half, but Preston Ginter’s two-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter negated the Panthers a shutout.

South Medford scored the game’s initial touchdown with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter. Panther quarterback Toren Tuttle threw a 40-yard deep pass to Austin Boster.

Tuttle added to the Panther advantage with 50 seconds left in the opening quarter. He capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge.

Prior to the half, Mac’s offense failed to secure any momentum, and the Grizzlies trailed 14-0.

The home team’s late comeback attempt started in the fourth quarter.

Mac QB Ky Hoskinson started finding receivers Kade Weeks and Tony Johnson for first downs. His 39-yard strike to Johnson placed the Grizzlies in scoring position late in the fourth.

Ginter chewed up the Panther defense on the Grizzlies’ lone scoring drive – tallying runs of nine, 14 and 10 yards before scoring at the 3:34 mark.

Mac’s ensuing onside kick was recovered by South Medford. After a strong defensive stand, the Grizzlies earned another possession with two minutes left.

Hoskinson drove his squad to the Panther 23-yard line, but his fourth down pass fell incomplete and Mac dropped its third straight result.

Mac (1-3, 0-0 Pacific) plays at Centennial next Friday at 7 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Amity 54, Coquille 22

Yamhill-Carlton 37, Taft 6

Madras 39, Dayton 12

Monroe 49, Willamina 8

Kennedy 23, Sheridan 6