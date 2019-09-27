Friday night recap: Grizzlies drop third straight; Warriors, Tigers win
McMinnville football lost its third consecutive contest tonight at Wortman Stadium, ceding a 21-7 result to the visiting South Medford Panthers. The Grizzlies trailed 14-0 at the half, but Preston Ginter’s two-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter negated the Panthers a shutout.
South Medford scored the game’s initial touchdown with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter. Panther quarterback Toren Tuttle threw a 40-yard deep pass to Austin Boster.
Tuttle added to the Panther advantage with 50 seconds left in the opening quarter. He capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
Prior to the half, Mac’s offense failed to secure any momentum, and the Grizzlies trailed 14-0.
The home team’s late comeback attempt started in the fourth quarter.
Mac QB Ky Hoskinson started finding receivers Kade Weeks and Tony Johnson for first downs. His 39-yard strike to Johnson placed the Grizzlies in scoring position late in the fourth.
Ginter chewed up the Panther defense on the Grizzlies’ lone scoring drive – tallying runs of nine, 14 and 10 yards before scoring at the 3:34 mark.
Mac’s ensuing onside kick was recovered by South Medford. After a strong defensive stand, the Grizzlies earned another possession with two minutes left.
Hoskinson drove his squad to the Panther 23-yard line, but his fourth down pass fell incomplete and Mac dropped its third straight result.
Mac (1-3, 0-0 Pacific) plays at Centennial next Friday at 7 p.m.
Scores from around Yamhill Valley –
Amity 54, Coquille 22
Yamhill-Carlton 37, Taft 6
Madras 39, Dayton 12
Monroe 49, Willamina 8
Kennedy 23, Sheridan 6
Comments