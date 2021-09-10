Friday night football: Pirates start 2-0, beat Tigers; Grizzlies fall to Viks
YAMHILL - Nate Arce scored a combined four touchdowns to lead the Dayton football team to a 45-14 victory over Yamhill-Carlton tonight on the Tigers' homefield. Arce rushed for three scores and caught a 30-yard TD from quarterback Boston Hodges to propel the Pirates to their second straight win.
Dayton's 2-0 start is its best since the 2017 season when the team finished 6-4 overall.
Justin deSmet and Kyle Troutman also found the end zone for the Pirates.
Jacob McGhehey passed for a pair of TDs in the Y-C loss, including an 80-yard swing pass to tailback Jacob Preston and a 33-yard connection to Brodin Tuning.
Dayton next hosts La Pine Friday evening at 7.
Y-C plays at Newport next Friday night at 7.
Scores from around Yamhill Valley -
Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21
