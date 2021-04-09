Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville running back Austin Rapp seals the Pigeon Bowl victory for the Grizzlies with a 43-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. Mac beat Forest Grove, 30-0.

Friday Night Football: Mac wins Pigeon Bowl, 30-0; Tigers defeat Pirates; Bulldogs beat rival Sheridan

During tonight’s Pigeon Bowl football game at Wortman Stadium, McMinnville defeated longtime rival Forest Grove, 30-0. This was the first matchup between the two programs in the regular season since 2017, when the Grizzlies defeated the Vikings, 21-14.

Forest Grove’s last Pigeon Bowl victory was during the 2015 season.

Mac scored the opening touchdown two minutes into the second quarter after both teams struggled moving the ball in the initial period. First-year senior quarterback Matthew Washburn capped a 55-yard drive with a five-yard rushing score.

Less than two minutes later, the Grizzlies found the end zone again. Washburn pushed his team into the red zone with a 15-yard completion to Braden Woods. He followed the pass with a quarterback keeper, which went for eight yards after the signal-caller hurdled a defender.

Preston Ginter put the Grizzlies up 14-0 with a seven-yard sprint through the middle of the offensive line.

After leading 14-0 at halftime, Mac tacked on another score in the third quarter. A 34-yard completion from Washburn to Woods set the stage for Ginter’s 13-yard touchdown run.

Washburn kicked a 25-yard field goal to open the fourth period.

Backup running back Austin Rapp sealed the win, bursting around the left edge for a 43-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining.

Mac finished the season with two wins and four losses.

Scores from around Yamhill County –

Willamina 28, Sheridan 12

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Dayton 20