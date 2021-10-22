By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 22, 2021 Tweet

Friday night football: Grizzlies lose homecoming contest against Newberg, 36-22

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Jesse Jones-Nguyen attempts to tackle a Newberg ballcarrier during Friday's homecoming contest.

McMinnville football lost its homecoming contest tonight against rival Newberg, 36-22. The Tigers rolled to a 30-7 advantage in the first half and cruised to their second Class 6A Pacific Conference win of the season.

Trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies found the end zone on Austin Rapp’s exhilarating 70-yard touchdown rush.

Newberg responded immediately, scoring in two minutes to restore its two-TD lead.

Down 23 points at the break, Mac found a measure of momentum in the third quarter. Afton Dean recovered a Tiger fumble at the Newberg 35-yard line. Two minutes later, Ky Hoskinson rifled a pass to Braden Woods for a 18-yard touchdown.

Again, the Tigers retaliated with a lengthy scoring drive, extending their leads to 36-14 with roughly 13 minutes remaining.

Mac’s final score of the contest occurred with 1:14 left. Hoskinson delivered a pass to Bryan Blank on an out route, and the senior wide receiver broke a tackle to tally a 17-yard TD.

Mac (3-5, 1-3 Pacific) concludes the regular season next Friday night at home against Glencoe.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Amity 36, Willamina 0

Yamhill-Carlton 26, Corbett 20

Dayton 9, Philomath 7

Gaston 44, Sheridan 0