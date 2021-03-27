Marcus Larson/News-Register## Amity running back Austin Flynn breaks a long run against Willamina. Flynn, in his first career start, totaled 95 rushing yards.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 27, 2021 Tweet

Friday night football: Amity beats Willamina; Mac falls to Newberg

AMITY – Wyett Yocum rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Austin Flynn tallied 95 yards in his first career start and the Amity football team defeated the visiting Willamina Bulldogs 34-2 during Friday’s league game.

The Warriors scored a touchdown on their opening drive. An eight-play, 55-yard series concluded with Keenan Graham’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kane Black.

The first quarter concluded with Amity leading 8-0.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the Warriors’ four-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Willamina’s defense eventually forced a safety when Graham’s incomplete pass from his own end zone was ruled intentional grounding.

Following Josh Wart’s booming punt on the kickoff, Willamina fumbled the ball on its next play. Taking over at the Bulldog 26, the Warriors scored in four plays, ending with Graham’s five-yard touchdown run.

At the half, Amity led Willamina, 14-2.

The Warrior defense pressured Bulldog quarterback Dominik Briant into three second-half interceptions. Flynn returned a fourth-quarter pick 68 yards for a touchdown.

Yocum scored back-to-back rushing TDs in the final period, including a 25-yarder with 11:56 remaining.

Amity looks for its fifth consecutive win next Friday against Dayton; kickoff is 7 p.m.

Willamina doesn’t currently have a game on the schedule for next week’s regular season finale.

Scores from around Yamhill County –

Newberg 56, McMinnville 9

Warrenton 42, Yamhill-Carlton 34

Kennedy 41, Dayton 20

Salem Academy 61, Sheridan 0