Free COVID tests available Tuesday, Nov. 17

Free COVID-19 screenings and flu vaccines will be offered in McMinnville on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center will offer the tests and vaccines from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 S.E. First St., in McMinnville.

No identification or insurance are required. Spanish language interpretation will be available.

Virginia Garcia is offering the free services in cooperation with the Oregon Health Authority, Worksource-Yamhill, the Housing Authority of Yamhill County, Yamhill Community Care and Yamhill County Public Health.

For more information, go to virginiagarcia.org/coronavirus.