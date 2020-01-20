Frankie Sarah Younger-Williams 1939 - 2020

Frankie Sarah Younger-Williams of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born November 28, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late James and Opal Younger. She grew up in Glendale, Arizona, where she attended high school.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Jimmy Lou and Betty; her brother, James; and granddaughter, Tori. Frankie is survived by the father of her children, Johnnie; her son, John, her daughters Johny (George), Shana (Mark), Esther and Sheri; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben), Dainyelle, Denny, Lacie (Wesley), Sarah, Amber, Breana (Logan), Renee (Colby) and Jaeda; her great-grandchildren, Ava, William, Kaeli, Walter, Winter, Freya, Mabel, Salice, Axel and Nova; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Frankie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in Oregon for many years before becoming a homemaker. She also worked in the cafeteria at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, Arizona, for several years while her children attended school. She later went on to work for Yamhill County before taking on her most fulfilling roll as founder of the Champion Drop-in Center in McMinnville, which helped to enrich the lives of many, including herself, before retiring. She was loving, courageous, kind, funny and always an advocate for those in need. She loved God with all her heart.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in the Great Room at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. All are welcome. Refreshments will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish and your favorite memory. Casual, comfortable and colorful dress attire welcome, she would’ve loved it that way.1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

