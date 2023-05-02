Frank ""Frankie" Matthew Shaver 1975 - 2024

Frankie enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and putting sound systems in cars. He cherished spending quality time with family and close friends and was always down for a day at the beach. He never stopped talking about the AC/DC concert he attended with his two good friends, Brandon and Terry Lay. He was always willing to lend a hand or a tool to anyone in need. He was a genuine, hard-working man with a heart of gold.

Life threw some tough obstacles his way, but he overcame every one of them. His pride and joy, and the source of his strength to fight his battle with cancer, was his beautiful granddaughter, Na’ya. Frankie was absolutely thrilled to be a grandpa, and his excitement shone brightly in every moment they shared together.

Frank leaves behind his devoted mate, Sarah Shamar; his loving parents, Barb and Ken Phares; two brothers, Eldon Shaver and Terry Houck; two daughters, Wynter Moon and Tabitha Star; 13 uncles and aunts; and many more. Frankie was an incredible man who will be forever missed.

A service will be held potluck style from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Sheridan Monroe Center, 121 Southwest Monroe Street.